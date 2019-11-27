Snow was already falling on Big White in November. (Photo courtesy of Big White Facebook page)

Big White Ski Resort set to kick off the season on Thursday

Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs are expected to be open this weekend

It’s finally time to take out those skis and snowboards that have been collecting dust in your basement and put them to good use.

Tomorrow (Nov. 28), Big White Ski Resort will officially open for the season.

According to the resort, staff have been working tirelessly to groom and prepare the mountain to get the Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs open to the public.

The gondola will start spinning at 8:45 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. on opening weekend.

To help kickoff the celebrations, the resort has announced 50 per cent off single-day lift tickets, regular rentals and group lessons. There will also be free hot chocolate and an opportunity to meet Loose Moose and Lucy Moose.

According to resort, it currently has an alpine snow base of 54 centimeters.

When fully operating, there are 118 marked runs available for skiers and snowboarders at the resort. The resort is anticipated to be open until April 19 of next year.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

Just Posted

Big White Ski Resort set to kick off the season on Thursday

Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs are expected to be open this weekend

Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts search for new executive director

The Rotary Centre will continue to host events while the search goes on

Five-vehicle crash slows traffic on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning

Kelowna community raises over $200,000 with poppy drive

The poppy drive helps veterans in need across the Okanagan

Rockets grab point, but drop shoot-out loss to visiting Oil Kings

Kelowna fell 1-0 to Edmonton Tuesday night

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Summerland students stage comedy night

Acting 11 students to perform short sketches

Wine industry has grown in Summerland

Bottleneck Drive represents 18 wineries, three cideries, one brewery and one distillery

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Most Read