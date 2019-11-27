Big White Ski Resort set to kick off the season on Thursday

Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs are expected to be open this weekend

Snow was already falling on Big White in November. (Photo courtesy of Big White Facebook page)

It’s finally time to take out those skis and snowboards that have been collecting dust in your basement and put them to good use.

Tomorrow (Nov. 28), Big White Ski Resort will officially open for the season.

According to the resort, staff have been working tirelessly to groom and prepare the mountain to get the Sun Run, Easy Street and Free Way runs open to the public.

The gondola will start spinning at 8:45 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. on opening weekend.

To help kickoff the celebrations, the resort has announced 50 per cent off single-day lift tickets, regular rentals and group lessons. There will also be free hot chocolate and an opportunity to meet Loose Moose and Lucy Moose.

According to resort, it currently has an alpine snow base of 54 centimeters.

When fully operating, there are 118 marked runs available for skiers and snowboarders at the resort. The resort is anticipated to be open until April 19 of next year.

