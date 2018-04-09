Boil water notice in effect for South East Kelowna

All residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District are affected

The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has issued a boil water notice for users on the surface water system.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

This notice applies to all residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District. Hall Road residents who receive well water from the O’Reilly Road well are also affected as any interruption in the well water supply will result in surface water being supplied to the area.

Why has this notice been issued?

The Boil Water Notice is required due to increased turbidity in source water from Hydraulic Creek. The melting snow at the lower elevations has increased flow at the District intake causing the turbidity to increase above an average of 5 NTUs for the past 24-hour period.

What should the public do?

During a boil water notice, tap water used for drinking, brushing teeth, or rinsing readyto-eat-foods should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

“Owners of all public facilities must post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice.

How long will the Boil Water Notice last?

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice. The unusually high snow pack this winter could result in poor water quality for some time. Spring runoff is also affected by other factors such as rain and temperature.

Interior Health has been consulted and is involved in this notification. The South East Kelowna Irrigation District apologizes for any inconvenience this notification might cause our customers and appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time. Updates will be posted on the District website at www.sekid.ca

