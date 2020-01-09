Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

Despite being on the other side of the planet, the people at Little Farm Winery in Cawston are doing everything they can to help ease the massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia.

Co-founders Rhys Pender and Alishan Driediger are fundraising money to donate to the Wires Wildlife Emergency Appeal, using the proceeds raised by selling five mixed cases of their artisanal wines.

Widespread drought and multiple heatwaves have mixed to create a perfect storm across Australia, a country which has now seen millions of hectares of bushland scorched since October.

Originally from Australia, the situation is close to Pender’s heart as he has first-hand experience of the catastrophic damage that wildfires can cause. In 2003, half of the houses on Pender’s childhood street were destroyed by wildfires. Luckily, his family’s house in Canberra survived. Growing up, Pender regularily visited some of areas in Australia that were hit the hardest by bushfires on the southern coast of New South Wales.

“My family is still in Australia, I’ve seen the damage the wildfires can do during the Canberra fires of 2003, and this is just so much worse,” said Pender. “It’s hard not to be able help, being so far away, but we’re doing what we can.”

As for the wine, the cases of 12 include two bottles of 2016 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Riesling, two bottles of 2018 Rosé, and two bottles of 2016 Riesling Pied de Cuve; as well as one bottle each of 2016 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Chardonnay, 2016 Chardonnay Pied de Cuve, 2016 New-is Oak Chardonnay, 2017 Pied de Cuve Orange, 2015 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Riesling, and 2015 Mulberry Tree Vineyard Chardonnay. The five cases are being sold for $400 each, including shipping to anywhere in the province.

Anyone interested in purchasing a case can email Little Farm via info@littlefarmwinery.ca.

READ MORE: VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

READ MORE: Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

Just Posted

UBC president Santa Ono coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

All proceeds from speech at Willowstone Academy on Jan. 30 will go to charity

Snow and -16 C temperatures expected in Kelowna over weekend

Environment Canada forecasts continuing winter conditions

West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

North Okanagan hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

Most Read