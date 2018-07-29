Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

At least eight cars were broken into last week in The Lakes in Lake Country.

Lake Country RCMP members received numerous calls from residents at the Lakes subdivision July 21. At least eight cars were broken into during the night and it didn’t seem to matter if they were locked or not, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

Several cars that had visible belongings in them had the windows smashed. Surveillance at one of the homes showed this couple, a Caucasian male and female between 20-30 years of age, arriving in a newer Kia Sorento or Sportage SUV. The man has shorter light brown or blonde hair, and the woman has long blonde hair. They are seen walking from vehicle to vehicle peering in with flashlights, entering unlocked cars and breaking the window on a truck window, the release said.

Residents of a home on the 18,400 block of Crystal Waters Road in Lake Country reported July 23 that a 2010 black E-Z-Go golf cart was taken from the property sometime overnight. The battery-operated cart has new black and chrome mag tires and an upgraded suspension. The two back silver seats can flip down to make a hauling box. The cart, valued at $6,000, starts without a key and can run for about four hours per charge. No serial number is available, the release said.

Call the Central Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website to report crimes.

Previous story
Mountain bike, among other items, stolen in West Kelowna and Kelowna

Just Posted

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Most Read

  • Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

    The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes