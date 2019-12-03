Snow came to the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning to Shuswap residents, especially those near Sicamous.

In a release posted on Tuesday, Dec. 3, Environment Canada warned a slow moving frontal system is depositing heavy snow in the Shuswap. Snowfall is expected to dissipate by late morning but not before piling up to approximately 15 centimetres high, particularly near Sicamous.

The release advised drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Warning that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

To follow weather updates on social media, use #BCStorm.

Read more: Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

Read more: Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition calls for sexual assault investigation unit within Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Lake Country ‘lets the dogs out’ with opening of new off-leash dog park

The off-leash park is located at Okanagan Centre Road West

Petition calls for sexual assault investigation unit within Kelowna RCMP

Implementation of an investigative group devoted to sexual assault cases a ‘first step’

First snowfall prompts warning from Kelowna RCMP to drivers

Kelowna RCMP say they’ve already responded to numerous collisions from icy road conditions on Monday

Iconic tattoo artist Bethany Saura mourned by Kelowna residents

Saura helped to build “The Ink Parlour” tattoo studio in Kelowna last year

Winter festivities at Gellatly Nut Farm to kick off later this month

Holiday festivities will occur from Dec. 18 to 22

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

Most Read