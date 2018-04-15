Fire engulfs home in Rutland

Kelowna Fire Department responds to blaze at house along McCurdy Road

A house along McCurdy Road fully involved in flames Sunday afternoon. -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

A home was all but destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

The Kelowna Fire Department was alerted to thick, black smoke rising from a property along McCurdy Road, between Morrison and MacKenzie Roads, at around 1:45 p.m.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control by about 2:30 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

Kelowna RCMP and an ambulance were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

