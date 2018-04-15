Fire engulfs home in Rutland

A home was all but destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in the Rutland area of Kelowna.
The Kelowna Fire Department was alerted to thick, black smoke rising from a property along McCurdy Road, between Morrison and MacKenzie Roads, at around 1:45 p.m.
Fire crews brought the blaze under control by about 2:30 p.m.
It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries.
Kelowna RCMP and an ambulance were also on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
