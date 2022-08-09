Getting back out there: Okanagan restaurants make top 100 lists

According to Opentable, 62 per cent of British Columbians are looking to make new friends

Over the last few months, the majority of people have been out and enjoying life again in the Okanagan.

Whether its been meeting friends for the first time in years, seeking a new partner, or closing a business deal, people have been going out and socializing since restrictions have been lifted.

A recent survey of British Columbians done by OpenTable found that over the last two years, 80 per cent of people’s social circles have got smaller. They also found that 62 per cent of people are looking to make a new friend while 27 per cent is seeking a new partner.

32 per cent of people stated they want to expand their social circles but don’t know where to start while 61 per cent have trouble coming up with ideas of where to meet up.

This is where OpenTable and the dating application Bumble come into play. They two have partnered to find the top 100 restaurants in Canada for three categories: the best restaurants for a date, the best restaurants for a friend date, and the best restaurants for a business meeting.

Many Okanagan establishments made the list for the three categories. According to OpenTable and Bumble, here are the best places in the Okanagan to ‘take it offline’ and get started.

Best Restaurants for a Date:

19 Okanagan Grill and Bar – West Kelowna, B.C.

Home Block at Cedar Creek Estate Winery, Kelowna, B.C.

Block One at 50th Parallel Winery – Lake Country, B.C.

Best Restaurants for a Friend Date:

Home Block at Cedar Creek Estate Winery, Kelowna, B.C.

DunnEnzies Pizza, Kelowna, B.C.

Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, B.C.

Block One at 50th Parallel Winery – Lake Country, B.C.

The Lookout Restaurant at Grey Monk – Lake Country, B.C.

Shaughnessy’s Cove – Summerland

Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting

19 Okanagan Grill and Bar – West Kelowna, B.C.

Phoenix Steakhouse – Vernon, B.C.

“Our survey data reveals that Canadians are actively seeking out new connections and are turning to apps to find them,” said Matt Davis, OpenTable Country Director. “In fact, 70 per cent think Canadians rely on dating apps when it comes to finding a romantic connection. Partnering with Bumble to debut these lists means Canadians can take things offline, skip the dreaded ‘where should we go’ moment and instead focus on what matters.”

From now until Aug. 18, Bumble users will receive a campaign pop-up from OpenTable to discover the best meet-up places in their town or city, and beyond.

“Being able to make meaningful connections while supporting the still-recovering dining scene is truly a win-win for all of us,” said Davis.

Here are the lists for the top 100 across the country for each category: the best restaurants for a date; the best restaurants for a friend date; the best restaurants for a business meeting.

