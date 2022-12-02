Have an ice day: Stuart Park skating rink now open downtown Kelowna

Don’t sit around with cold feet this winter, go skating at Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna.
The city-maintained rink opened on Dec.1, and you could hear children laughing while sliding around from a block away.
There is a fire pit to warm up, nearby bathrooms and skate, helmet and EZ bar rentals are available from 11a.m. until 8p.m. daily. Rentals are cash only.
The ice is open from 6a.m. until 11p.m. everyday until March, weather permitting.
More information is available at kelowna.ca.
