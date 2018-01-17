Vince Balt: Facebook

UPDATE: Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

UPDATE: 2:07 p.m.

The Trans-Canada remains closed as emergency officals are on scene clearning a two vehicle collision. DriveBC estimates the road will reopen at 6:30 p.m., another update is expected at 4 p.m.

———-

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

A head-on collision between two tractor trailers on a bridge 23 kilometres west of Revelstoke has closed the Trans-Canada.

Emergency officials are on scene and according to Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky one of the driver’s of the vehicle is trapped and another tractor-trailer is dangling over the edge of the bridge.

“Both drivers are conscious and their injuries are not suspected to be immediately life-threatening,” stated Grabinsky in a release.

BC Ambulance is en-route with a helicopter in addition to several ambulances.

The local road contractor EMCON is on the scene to assess the viability of the bridge. An RCMP Traffic Analyst will be deployed to assess the incident.

There are no detours around the location available on the Trans-Canada.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for any road condition and closure updates.

—————-

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 19 km west of Revelstoke following a motor vehicle incident.

Early reports indicate two trucks collided west of Three Valley Gap.

There is no detour available, and the estimated time of re-opening is unknown.

We will update as information becomes available.

