Kelowna Gospel Mission to host Easter dinner

“We’re looking forward to the Easter celebration to lift the spirits of our guests…”

Volunteers have been busy preparing a free Easter dinner for 900 people to be served at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, 259 Leon Ave. from noon until 6 p.m. this Saturday, March 31.

“With the cold weather lingering, it doesn’t feel very spring-like so we’re looking forward to the Easter celebration to lift the spirits of our guests,” said Randy Benson, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, in a press release.

“Our volunteers have the opportunity to show their love in action by serving those in need. Easter is the day Jesus gave meaning to our world. It is my hope that every person enjoying a meal at our table will be inspired to have hope for a better life.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful for their dedicated donors and volunteers. This Easter they have over 50 volunteers helping with the dinner, including Mayor Colin Basran, Councillor Maxine DeHart, MLA Norm Letnick, MLA Steve Thomson, MP Dan Albas and MP Stephen Fuhr.

Please contact Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift at www.kelownagospelmission.ca or 250- 763-3737.

