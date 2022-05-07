Kelowna Home Show returns to Prospera Place

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8

The Kelowna Spring Home Show returned this weekend to Prospera Place.

The event featured many different items to brighten up one’s yard space from patio furniture to fake plants, water displays, and even hot tubs.

With people looking for new spring and summer activities to try, electronic bikes are becoming very popular. They were available along with many other items to help one get active.

The main area of Prospera Place is where the majority of companies were with their items but there were more companies set up in parts of the concourse.

Many companies also offered contests for a chance to win anything from televisions to pieces of furniture.

The home show is open until 6 p.m. tonight (May 7). The event will be on again tomorrow (Sunday, May 8), perfect to go pick something up for Mother’s Day. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police officer involved in early-morning West Kelowna car crash

READ MORE: Part of Kelowna’s Enterprise Court blocked after two-vehicle collision

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Home and Garden ShowKelowna