Kelowna mother looking for 14-year-old daughter

Trinity Erickson has been missing since Friday morning

A mother of a 14-year-old girl is pleading for the public’s help to locate her daughter, Trinity Erickson, who has been missing since Friday morning.

Sylvie Chartrand said the last time she saw her daughter was Thursday night when she went to bed around 9:30 p.m.

“It’s very out of character for my daughter to do this,” said Chartrand. “We don’t know why this is happening.”

She said she immediately notificed the RCMP who are looking for her daughter and contacted friends and family to help.

“She’s a very loving and caring person,” said Chartrand. “She’s a very soft hearted girl, no badness in her bones.”

She said her daughter recently met a boy and could be with him because he didn’t turn up at school today, however so far they haven’t been able to get a hold of him or his family.

“We’re hoping they are just being typical teens,” said Chartrand.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Chartrand directly at 250-681-7551.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
City preparing new agricultural irrigation rates for Southeast Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan schools lead the pack going into last qualifying weekend for B.C. volleyball championships

Okanagan high schools stay near the top as provincials approach

UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The regularly scheduled council meeting will be on UBCO campus on Nov. 18

Crashed semi remains on side of Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The semi trailer that crashed on Thursday in West Kelowna has not been cleared

Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

The mayor issued the statement after he came under heavy fire from a sexual assault survivor

Rockets’ Foote powers Team WHL to shoot-out victory at Canada Russia Series

Foote picked up two goals and the shoot-out winner in Thursday’s series final

Indigenous Artisan’s Trail gallery officially launched

The mobile gallery will feature Indigenous art, fashion and jewelry

Vernon Winter Carnival right around the corner

Tickets to go on sale Dec. 6

Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Retail prices off-putting to some, but businesses finding supportive clientele

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

Thirty-eight per cent of the sexual assault reports in 2018 were deemed “unfounded” by RCMP

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

Most Read