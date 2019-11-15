Kelowna mother looking for 14-year-old daughter

A mother of a 14-year-old girl is pleading for the public’s help to locate her daughter, Trinity Erickson, who has been missing since Friday morning.

Sylvie Chartrand said the last time she saw her daughter was Thursday night when she went to bed around 9:30 p.m.

“It’s very out of character for my daughter to do this,” said Chartrand. “We don’t know why this is happening.”

She said she immediately notificed the RCMP who are looking for her daughter and contacted friends and family to help.

“She’s a very loving and caring person,” said Chartrand. “She’s a very soft hearted girl, no badness in her bones.”

She said her daughter recently met a boy and could be with him because he didn’t turn up at school today, however so far they haven’t been able to get a hold of him or his family.

“We’re hoping they are just being typical teens,” said Chartrand.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Chartrand directly at 250-681-7551.

