Kelowna Toyota. (Google Image)

Kelowna Toyota attempts to break Guinness World Record

The company is trying to breaking the record for the most stickers on a car

Lizzie Skelton

Reporter

Kelowna Toyota will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most stickers posted on a single car to raise money for the Kelowna and West Kelowna Fire Department.

The event will be held on Mar. 7 at 9 a.m. and intends to raise a total of $10,000.

If they want to break the record, Kelowna Toyota will have to beat the previous record set on Jan. 27, 2020 which included a total of 41,453 stickers.

This time around the business will be using a brand new 2020 Corolla Hatchback.

The event is a fundraiser by Aurora Print Solutions in conjunction with the Kelowna Fire Department. Organizers are encouraging people to join them if they want to be apart of breaking the Guinness World Record.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Vehicle incident near Revelstoke closes Highway 1

Just Posted

Central Okanagan public school issues letter about coronavirus

To date, there have been two reported cases in B.C.

Kelowna Toyota attempts to break Guinness World Record

The company is trying to breaking the record for the most stickers on a car

Lake Country grads collect more than 2000 items for food bank

Grade 12 students at George Elliot Secondary Student recently held the drive

Update: Southbound Coquihalla single lane re-opens after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Okanagan College to host STEM competitions

The school will be hosting series of events between February and March.

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

Presentation in Summerland will focus on fire safety measures

Organizers say precautions can reduce risk of damage during wildfire season

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Most Read