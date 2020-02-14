Kelowna Toyota attempts to break Guinness World Record

The company is trying to breaking the record for the most stickers on a car

Lizzie Skelton

Reporter

Kelowna Toyota will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most stickers posted on a single car to raise money for the Kelowna and West Kelowna Fire Department.

The event will be held on Mar. 7 at 9 a.m. and intends to raise a total of $10,000.

If they want to break the record, Kelowna Toyota will have to beat the previous record set on Jan. 27, 2020 which included a total of 41,453 stickers.

This time around the business will be using a brand new 2020 Corolla Hatchback.

The event is a fundraiser by Aurora Print Solutions in conjunction with the Kelowna Fire Department. Organizers are encouraging people to join them if they want to be apart of breaking the Guinness World Record.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.