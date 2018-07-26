Kelowna War Amps champ celebrates 100th anniversary

A local “champ” presented MP Dan Albas with a commemorative envelope to celebrate the War Amps 100th anniversary this week.

Twelve-year old Haddessah Block, a member of the War Amps Child Amputee Program is an inspired chef, actress, cyclist, and inspiration.

Born in China, and orphaned the same day, she was adopted into the Block family at 15 months old. Block gained two siblings, loving parents and a family that love her even more than she can count on her seven fingers. She gained another sibling five years later.

“She is so persistent, she always succeeds,” said her mother, Darienne Block. “She loves to bake and cook but its harder for her to hold the bowls and knives but CHAMPS has given us so many devices. She has a positive attitude and always tries everything.

The War Amps Child Amputee program offers services to child amputees and their families depending on their specialized needs and is built on the Winner’s Circle philosophy which Haddessah describes as, “encouraging each other to accept their amputations and develop a positive approach to our challenges. It’s all about a positive attitude.”

CHAMP seminars are held each year to bring together child amputees and their parents where they focus on the latest developments in artificial limbs and address issues such as teasing and bullying.

“I learned how to handle people staring at me, and that when people ask what happened I can make up funny stories, like a shark bit it off,” said Haddessah.

She made a friend who also is adopted and has one foot, the young champ says it was refreshing to meet someone like her without having to answer all the questions or have them stare at her.

“I want to encourage everyone to be strong and tell them that they can handle bullying,” said Haddessah.

The young chef is looking forward to getting a new tilted bowl that is modified so she can pour batter into pans, and a rocking knife so that she can prepare food easier with one hand.

