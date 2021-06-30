Kelowna’s Cadder Avenue to close for construction throughout the summer

Utility system work expected to be complete by the end of September

A portion of Cadder Avenue is set to be closed for the summer.

Starting on July 5, Cadder will be closed for utility upgrades between Richter Street and Ethel Street, open only to residents of the area. Detours will be in place.

On-street parking will be unavailable for residents of the area for the duration of the construction.

The $1.1-million project includes utility improvements such as replacing the existing water main, completing a sanitary sewer and service replacement, installing communication fiber and extending the sidewalk along the southern portion of Cadder Avenue.

The road is expected to reopen early September 2021.

READ MORE: Transformation of Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue underway

READ MORE: Kelowna council slashes e-scooter fleet size

City of KelownaDrivingTraffic