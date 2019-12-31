Kelowna’s year in review – September 2019

A look back at the biggest stories of the year from September

Abortion protest called harassment

Kelowna Right to Life Society (KRLS) protesters were accussed of breaking a provincial law by harassing patients, staff and pro-choice supporters outside of Kelowna General Hospital facilities in early September, according to Kelowna RCMP.

After almost two decades of standing on the sidewalk across from the hospital entrance every Tuesday, the pro-life group was forced, by police, to stand farther down Pandosy Street, south of Rose Avenue, to make sure people have safe access to KGH.

“Kelowna RCMP were able to keep the peace and direct the protesters to a better-suited location where they could continue their right to protest but would not be committing an offence,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

“The group remained respectful and co-operative and no arrests were made.”

New Upper Mission middle school opens

Canyon Falls Middle School in the Upper Mission opened its doors for its inaugural class of 476 students in September.

The three-floor, 8,240 square-metre building, features 16 flexible learning spaces called learning studios that open into six collaborative maker spaces that support 21st century learning.

The school also boasts several outdoor learning spaces and multifunctional spaces such as the school’s atrium, which can also be used as a stage for presentations.

Rutland Middle School still struggling

with old facilities

As a brand new school year got underway, students at Rutland Middle School walked into a building older than most of their parents.

The 71-year-old school for Grade 6- 8 students has seen no progress or announcement to upgrade, rebuild or expand.

“Students, teachers and staff at RMS will be returning to a school that now has 12 repurposed portables, which are eating up the shared sports fields with Rutland Senior Secondary,” said RMS’s parent advisory council president Marie Howell

“Allowing schools to age beyond their expiry dates and adding more portables to school grounds are both equally irresponsible by any government in power.”

The middle school has seen some improvements over the last few years with additional gender-neutral washrooms being added last year.

Howell said that although these new facilities are appreciated, it’s a “band-aid solution.”

Canyon Falls hikers rescued

A mother and daughter went on a mid-day hike they won’t soon forget after getting stuck on a ledge with their dog, sparking a high-angle rescue by emergency crews on Sept. 3.

The women were rescued from the ledge mid-afternoon from Canyon Falls. The mother was checked by paramedics, but neither appeared to be injured.

“I thought I was younger than I am,” said Sandi, the mother, who would only give her first name.

According to the pair, Sandi was first to get stuck on the ledge, located just east of the falls, sometime after noon. But when her daughter went to rescue her, they both found themselves stuck and called 911.

They told Kelowna Capital News that the most challenging part of waiting was keeping their curious and agile dog Revie under control as emergency crews worked to locate them.

Kelowna man dies cliff jumping

Kurtis Roy, an 18-year-old graduate from Rutland Senior Secondary, died after jumping off a cliff at Skaha Lake on Aug. 30.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, said Roy jumped off a point about 110 feet from the lake surface and did not resurface.

Officers from Penticton and Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Service searched the area, but he was not located until the following day.

Kelowna man drowns in boat crash

Search and Rescue members scoured the lake for Ryan Hartmann, 33, for two days after the boat he was travelling in collided with another boat on Shuswap Lake on Sept. 1.

According to the RCMP, Hartmann was among those thrown into the water after the two speed boats traveling together collided sometime between 8 and 8:20 p.m.

His body was recovered by the RCMP’s underwater recovery team on Sept. 10.

Costco eyes new Kelowna location

A bigger Costco may be coming to Kelowna.

The new store, which would include a gas bar, is planning to relocate to vacant farmland across from the main entrance of Mission Creek Regional Park from its current spot on Highway 97.

If approved, the popular retailer intends to build a 3.6-acre warehouse with 812 parking stalls at the intersection of Baron and Leckie Road.

The plan indicates the store would be about 20 per cent larger than the current Costco location, coming in at over 155,000 square-feet.

Kelowna father sentenced to life in prison

for murdering wife, daughters

Jacob Forman was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole for 35 years for the murder of his wife and two daughters.

Forman killed his wife in December 2017 during an argument between the two about his excessive drinking.

Later that day, Forman took his daughters to shovel the snow and then to church. He killed the two young girls later that night.

With time served, he will be nearly 70 years old by the time he can have a chance at parole.