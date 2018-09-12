OIB hosts IndGenius Science Literacy Day on Sept. 22

The free family event takes place at New Horizons from noon to 6:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band is hosting IndGenius Science Literacy on Sept. 22 at New Horizons.

Located at 8 Bonneau Rd, the free family event is open to everyone and runs from noon to 6:30 p.m.

IndGenius Science Literacy Day – Saturday September 22, 2018 at New Horizons (8 Bonneau Rd) – A lot of great activities taking place. Bring the whole family!! See posters for more details. pic.twitter.com/jOLUlEUcUo — Okanagan Indian Band (@OkanaganBand) September 12, 2018

Presenters will be teaching about traditional medicine, kinesiology, nursing, computer science, fingerprinting, and more! Snacks and dinner will be provided.

For more information, visit www.okib.ca.

