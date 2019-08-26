Your weather report for Monday, August 26th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers

Your weather forecast for Monday, August 26th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun will be sticking around this whole week.

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clouds will clear by noon. Your high is 24 C.

Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 8 C.

In Vernon: Partly cloudy morning with clouds clearing by this afternoon. High of 24 C.

Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 9 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clouds should be cleared by noon. You can expect a windy day. High 25 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low 10 C.

In Salmon Arm: Clouds this morning, clearing by noon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Clear night. Low 8 C.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers

