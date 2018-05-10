Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Rutland May Days return for their 59th annual year

The infamous fair will return with old favourites and a few new ones

May Days are returning for their 59th year as a Rutland staple on Friday, May 18th to Sunday May 20th at Centennial Park for a weekend of family fun.

The Rutland business focused event will host several different vendors in Rutland Centennial Hall selling jewelry, clothing and home made goods. The latest addition, will be a plethora of Carribean food served alongside ten different food trucks.

“May Days is a time honoured tradition… The parade has been around for decades, thousands and thousands of people come out to watch the parade on Saturday,” Wendi Swarbruck, treasurer of Rutland Park Society said.

Back for another year will be Big West Wrestling, with seven live wrestling matches over the weekend. Knights of Columbus Bingo will also be returning with an outdoor bingo tent this year. Guests can sip on cold beer in the Beer Gardens while listening to the local talent

“Rutland was a real farming community back in the day, and so people celebrated May Days because it was the beginning of spring,” Swarbruck said.

The infamous parade will be taking off from Hartman Road on Saturday May 19 at 11:00 a.m. and will end after passing through Centennial Park where Shooting Star Amusements will be back for another year, with rides for all ages.

For more information click here

