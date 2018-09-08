Smooth sailing for day one of Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Favourable weather and reasonably clear skies made for a great first day of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.

Races kicked off at 8 a.m. and continued until 5:00 p.m. Held on Skaha Lake, the 2018 festival has 78 teams registered altogether for the women’s and mixed divisons. Day one of the two day event determined which teams would face off for the finals in their division on day two.

There is also a large vendors’ market, live entertainment, and beverage gardens featured at this year’s event. All proceeds from the beverage gardens will go towards Survivorship – the South Okanagan’s breast cancer survivor dragon boat team.

Day two of the festival will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the Carnation Ceremony honouring the breast cancer survivor teams and finals following later on in the day.

For more information about the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, visit www.pentictondragonboat.com.

