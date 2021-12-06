Snow causes havoc on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Semis and trucks involved in crashes on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Highway between Elliot and Glenrosa Road backed up. (Carol Ryan)

Multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 97, near Gorman’s Mill in West Kelowna.

Highways are congested and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Vehicles and transport trucks struck concrete barriers on the snow-covered and icy roads.

Motorists are asked to slow down and drive to winter conditions.

