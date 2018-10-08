Snowfall warning for Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on Highway 97C today

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising there could be as much as 20 centimetres of snow falling on the highest reaches of the Okanagan Connector over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The weather office says the snow will start falling on the Pennask Summit later this morning (Monday, Oct. 8) and continue through Tuesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a low pressure system will move across the B.C. southwest interior today. With a snow level forecast near 1400 metres, snow will begin to accumulate at the summit later this morning.

Snow will start off fairly light, with five centimetres through the daylight hours, said the special weather statement. As the trailing cold front moves through tonight, snow rates will intensify with 10 to 15 centimetres likely near the Summit. Snow will taper off early Tuesday morning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna
Next story
Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Just Posted

Two Kelowna civic election candidate forums set for Tuesday

Mayoral candidates will be at Okanagan College and a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Curtis Sampson takes top spot in Kelowna race in 2:52:59

Snowfall warning for Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on Highway 97C today

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Kelowna’s own The Wild! to open BreakOut West Festival

The party-hard rock and roller’s will hit the stage Thursday night

Oil refinery explosion shakes Saint John, but no reports of serious injuries

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous

Detour available via Oxbow Frontage Road

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Most Read