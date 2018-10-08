Snowfall warning for Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on Highway 97C today

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising there could be as much as 20 centimetres of snow falling on the highest reaches of the Okanagan Connector over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The weather office says the snow will start falling on the Pennask Summit later this morning (Monday, Oct. 8) and continue through Tuesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a low pressure system will move across the B.C. southwest interior today. With a snow level forecast near 1400 metres, snow will begin to accumulate at the summit later this morning.

Snow will start off fairly light, with five centimetres through the daylight hours, said the special weather statement. As the trailing cold front moves through tonight, snow rates will intensify with 10 to 15 centimetres likely near the Summit. Snow will taper off early Tuesday morning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

