Two more Kelowna schools record COVID-19 exposures

Interior Health is confirming COVID-19 exposures at two schools in Kelowna

Interior Health (IH) is confirming two new COVID-19 exposures at SD23 schools.

Community members at Central Programs and Services (on Richter Street) and Ellison Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19. IH did not specify if those affected are students or staff members.

The affected people are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” stated SD23 in a news release. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

