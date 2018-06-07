Unsolved Crimes in Central Okanagan

Several unsolved crimes require assistance from people in Okanagan

Steven Lin

A few of unsolved crimes are in needed assistance from the public in Okanagan.

In West Kelowna, a break and enter happened on May 31.

A home on the 2600-block of Paramount Drive was entered through a side garage door sometime between 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The suspects took a number of items, including a silver MacBook Pro computer with stickers on the cover, an X-Box One game console and controller, a Nest camera, Hunter Douglas Power View hub kit, GoPro Hero II and full accessory package, a Gerber machete, a Sony A6000 camera, Ford F150 keys, Harley Davidson key and fob, a Wusthof knife with block and a pair of one carat diamond earrings.

Also, there was an was described inappropriate misbehaviour to transit bus May 7.

A male suspect kicked out the rear window of a transit bus while it was stopped at Highway 97 South at Hudson Road in West Kelowna.

The bus driver reported the male suspect’s action to his supervisor and RCMP are investigating.

In Kelowna, counterfeit money was discovered at Orchard Park Shopping Centre on June 1.

Kelowna RCMP were contacted by retailers in the mall when they suspected a $100 bill was fake.

The male suspect, who made a purchase and then departed with change, is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35 years old with dark hair, a full beard and had a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Also, several vehicles were broken into May 19 in Toovey Heights, where there have been several instances in the past.

A car was broken into in the 1400-block of Bentien Road and a purse containing bank and credit cards and other ID was taken. Another vehicle at the same address had the lock punched but nothing stolen.

Nearby on Toovey Road, a Chevy Tahoe was entered at around 1:45 a.m. The suspect took a Uniden DC2 Witness dash camera.

On June 1, a window on the same GMC pickup that was targeted on May 19 on Bentien Road was punched out and a Whistler model Z-19R/Z23R radar detector and an Extreme dashboard cam.

A suspect was caught on video going through vehicles in the area.

To check out the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmtuL9t0KDfie_0MZkJiQfQ

In Lake Country, a theft of an Acura occurred on June 6.

The owner discovered it missing from his driveway on the 10400-block of Okanagan Centre Road East.

The keys for the vehicle were lost recently and the owner feared they were found and used to remove the vehicle.

The car is a grey 2004 Acura TSX4 with an expired Manitoba license plate number KJY339. Its VIN is JH4CL968X4C804346.

If you know any information about these unsolved crimes, please contact RCMP or call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or visit the website www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.

Police in Kelowna are looking for this man after a counterfeit $100 bill as passed at Orchard Park Shopping centre. —Image: contributed

