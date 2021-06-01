Vehicle flees scene after knocking cyclist off bike in Kelowna

RCMP is interviewing witnesses to get a description of the vehicle

A cyclist is in the care of BC Ambulance after being knocked off his bike by a vehicle, Tuesday afternoon.

According to RCMP on the scene of Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue, the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the cyclist.

The cyclist was knocked off his bike about 1:30 p.m. and sustained injuries to his arm.

RCMP is currently interviewing witnesses to get a description of the vehicle related to the incident.

The victim was transported to hospital.

