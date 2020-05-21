Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino, Regina Forry, Mayor Terry Rysz, Gordon Mackie from the Sicamous Museum and Tomoaki Fujimura gathered to plant a Akebono cherry tree in the Main Street Landing park on Wednesday, May 20. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Video: Cherry tree planted in Sicamous to honour interned Japanese Canadians

By next spring, the Akebono cherry tree will be in bloom.

Local dignitaries and volunteers on projects aimed at drawing attention to the history of interned Japanese Canadians planted a powerful symbol in Sicamous on May 20.

The Akebono cherry tree planted in the Main Street Landing Park will bloom in spectacular fashion next spring; it will also help grow conversation around the unfair treatment suffered by the Japanese housed in camps along what is now the Trans-Canada Highway corridor.

Read More: Owners of Waterway houseboats receive $5,000 each after court decision

Read More: Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Japanese CanadiansSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Just Posted

Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment at Crawford Falls

The man reportedly fell down a 40 foot embankment on Wednesday evening

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Last week, Basran hinted the city could close certain streets to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their patios

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry among recipients of phones for vulnerable women

The phones were donated by Telus for women facing violence during COVID-19

Day one of sit-down dining a success for Kelowna restaurants

Doc Willoughby’s, Kelly O’bryan’s are two of many restaurants to re-open for sit down dining on Tuesday

Plan B reopens its doors for haircuts in Kelowna during COVID-19

Find out what getting a haircut will look like during the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Fond memories of Vernon for departing Salvation Army officers

Lt. Stefan Reid, wife Tinisha and daughter Rachel have been assigned to Victoria suburb of Langford

Video: Cherry tree planted in Sicamous to honour interned Japanese Canadians

By next spring, the Akebono cherry tree will be in bloom.

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

Most Read