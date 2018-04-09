Water quality advisory issued for Peachland

Children and elderly should have water boiled before using or drink a safe alternative

With the turbidity of the source waters increasing, the District of Peachland has instituted a Water Quality Advisory, effective immediately.

While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

For those at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

