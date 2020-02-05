Sprott Shaw College in Penticton cancelled afternoon classes due to unsafe weather conditions. (Sprott Shaw College)

Weather woes force Sprott Shaw to cancel classes in Penticton

College cancels classes due to heavy snowfall.

Sprott Shaw College cancelled its afternoon classes at the Penticton campus today due to “unsafe weather conditions.”

All classes starting at 1 p.m. or later are cancelled for the day. Sprott Shaw estimates this will affect approximately 25 students.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Penticton with 10-15 centimetres of snow expected throughout the day.

The campus will remain open to students and faculty but all afternoon classes will not take place. Morning classes were not cancelled.

The college expects all classes to be back in session tomorrow (Feb. 6) morning.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

READ MORE: BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown, RCMP present

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M
Next story
BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Just Posted

Got a business pitch? Dragons’ Den producers coming to Kelowna for 2020 auditions

Producers will be stopping by Kelowna on Thursday, March 12

BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Police remain on the scene investigating and performing ongoing risk assessment

Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M

BC Assessment valued the land at $19.1M but MCL Real Estate Group says it could be worth far more

Kelowna skaters impress at B.C. championships

The Kelowna Speed Skating Club performed well at the BC Long Track Speed Skating Championships

Re/Max Kelowna gives back through Legacy Foundation

Habitat for Humanity was chosen as the recipient of a $2500 donation for Re/Max

Airbnb restricts young people from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

O’Toole in Penticton seeking support for Conservative leadership

Erin O’Toole was at the Time Winery in Penticton in his bid for the Conservative Party leadership

Accused in suspected Salmon Arm-area home invasion to be kept apart in prison

Judge orders suspects to have no contact with each other or with complainants

Weather woes force Sprott Shaw to cancel classes in Penticton

College cancels classes due to heavy snowfall.

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Ice causes crash at Inks Lake on Coquihalla

Traffic is slow going on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Vernon soccer player follows brother’s footsteps to SFU

TOFC’s Liam Glennon signs with Simon Fraser University, joining older-brother Connor

COLUMN: Passing legislation in a minority parliament

It is interesting to note that this minority Parliament is the 14th… Continue reading

Most Read