Yoga and understanding two key elements of Penticton Recovery Day

The first annual event was held in Gyro Park on Sept. 8

Penticton residents enjoyed a morning of relaxation and understanding on Sept. 8 thanks to the Penticton Recovery Day event at Gyro Park.

The event featured info booths about addiction recovery. A free outdoor yoga class was also held in the park for all skill levels. Yoga is a good recreational activity for recovery addicts as it promotes self-awareness, relaxation, and inner peace.

Attendees could also write messages to hang about loved ones who died due to their struggles with addiction. In addition, volunteers were handing out free naloxone kits and training participants to properly administer them.

 

Previous story
Smooth sailing for day one of Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Just Posted

ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

The 25th annual art event is held at the Community Complex

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Cyclists ride in Kelowna to defeat MS

The annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience kicked off Saturday

Vernon may get 112 micro suites

The development permit has not yet been approved, but Vita is being shown in Kelowna

This woman is 94 and celebrated her birthday by ziplining

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Yoga and understanding two key elements of Penticton Recovery Day

The first annual event was held in Gyro Park on Sept. 8

Smooth sailing for day one of Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

The nice weather and clear skies made for a favourable day of competition on Skaha Lake

Ikeda delegate makes generous donation to SORCO

The centre helps rehabilitate injured owls to help keep the ecosystem healthy

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

Wineology: What is Biodynamics?

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Vancouver Canucks take 8-2 victory over Winnipeg Jets in game one of 2018 Young Stars Classic

The teams will face off again Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Most Read