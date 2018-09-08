Yoga and understanding two key elements of Penticton Recovery Day

The first annual event was held in Gyro Park on Sept. 8

Penticton residents enjoyed a morning of relaxation and understanding on Sept. 8 thanks to the Penticton Recovery Day event at Gyro Park.

The event featured info booths about addiction recovery. A free outdoor yoga class was also held in the park for all skill levels. Yoga is a good recreational activity for recovery addicts as it promotes self-awareness, relaxation, and inner peace.

Attendees could also write messages to hang about loved ones who died due to their struggles with addiction. In addition, volunteers were handing out free naloxone kits and training participants to properly administer them.