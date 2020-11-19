B.C.’s Pacwest college sports conference cancels winter competition

Pacwest cancels all winter sports competition after cancelling fall sports back in June

The Pacwest has announced the official cancellation of the winter session of sports competition.

The league had earlier cancelled fall sports play back in June, but were hopeful that play could begin in the winter with a reduced schedule.

“This was a difficult decision,” stated Jake McCallum, the Pacwest president in a press release. “However, our priority is to ensure the health, safety and well-being of member institution’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics programs, and their surrounding communities.”

According to the release, the decision was based on the ongoing developments of the pandemic and the unique geography of the conference, coupled with the regional specific Provincial Health Officer (PHO) guidelines.

The Pacwest features athletes competing in basketball, golf, soccer and volleyball.

School sports programs featured in the league include: Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College Bearcats, Victoria’s Camosun Chargers, the North Vancouver-based Capilano Blues, the Cranbrook-based College of the Rockies Avalanche, New Westminster’s Douglas College Royals, Vancouver’s Langara Falcons, Kelowna’s Okanagan College Coyotes and Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island University Mariners.

College sports