Hang 10: West Kelowna Warriors up to 10 recruits for upcoming season

Jake Bernadet (Contributed)

Add two more players to the list of new West Kelowna Warriors for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The team announced on Tuesday (Aug. 8) that 2003-born forward Jake Bernadet will be joining the team this year.

Playing in the United States Premier Hockey League’s (USPHL) National Collegiate Development Conference, Bernadet put up 15 goals and eight assists in 46 games for the Islanders Hockey Club.

“We are very excited for Jake to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Jake attended our Boston Development Camp this summer and impressed our staff with his ability to create plays and control the pace of play. He’s a late bloomer who has a very high offensive ceiling.”

While he currently lives in South Burlington, Vermont, Bernadet is a dual-citizen as his family is from Montreal, Quebec.

“It feels amazing to commit to the Warriors,” said Bernadet. “Growing up as a kid in Vermont it’s very hard to showcase yourself, Vermont is a small state where it’s difficult to make a name for yourself. I am super excited to get started with the Warriors.”

Bernadet isn’t the only new member of the Warriors this week as on Monday (Aug. 8), the team swung a trade with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL to bring in 2002-born defenceman Nolan Hayes.

“We are very excited for Nolan to join the Warriors family,” said Ferguson. “Nolan is a skilled defenceman who can run the power play, kill penalties and defend against the best players in the league.”

Being born in 2002, the Boston, MA native is going into his senior team of junior hockey.

“It is an honour for me to commit to the Warriors and be part of such a great organization,” said Hayes. “I want to continue to get bigger and stronger which will help me improve my game on both sides of the puck.”

With Bernadet and Hayes joining the team, they’ve now welcomed 10 new recruits for the upcoming season.

The Warriors first preseason game for the upcoming season is set for Friday, September 9 in Chilliwack.

