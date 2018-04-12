Kelowna Monday Classic Bowling

Monday Classic Bowling at Capri Valley Lanes—Week 8.
• Week/Session/Season Standings – 1st Phat Bastards 24/150/409.5 – 2nd DLR 16/138/398 – 3rd Capri Valley Lanes 8/136/432 – 4th Davy 11/128/413 – 5th Porn Stars 4/120/401 – 6th Vic Van Isle Construction 12/117/377 – 7th DTP Car Audio 23/116/401 – 8th Springleaf Financial 22/108/359 – 9th Big Steel Box 9/104/336 – 10th Proline Custom Clothing 22//100/407.5 – 11th Security Paving 1/100/373.5 – 12th Belbin 19/92/349 – 13th DMN 15/89/328.5 – 14th West Kelowna Glass 9/84/353.5 – 15th Dahlt Consulting 16/76/353.5 – 16th Boston Pizza Downtown 5/70/355.5
• Ladies High Average – 1st Ashley Davy 239 – 2nd Charmaine Loff 232 – 3rd Lori Faasse 232 – 4th Jo Jo Bosch 213 – 5th Charlotte Fraser 213 – 6th Kelsy Kusch 213 – 7th Wendy Davis 201
• Men’s High Average – 1st Leonard Johnson 256 – 2nd Dan Smith 253 – 3rd Brandon Howe 246 – 4th Matt Eisenhauer 245 – 5th Tim Canuel 245 – 6th Mark Cumming 243 – 7th Ken Blacke 241 – 8th David Stewart 236 – 9th Michael Courier 234 – 10th Mark Kuzio 231
• Ladies High Single this week – Ashley Snow 338 – Charlotte Fraser 312 – Ashley Davy 309
• Men’s High Single this week – Leonard Johnson 332 – Brandon Howe 315 –Byron Baillie 313 – Randy Blaschuk 313 – Kevin Will 312
• Ladies High 4 this week – Ashley Davy 1048 – Charlotte Fraser 996 – Ashley Snow 894
• Men’s High 4 this week – Leonard Johnson 1078 – Mark MacDonald 1070 – Randy Blaschuk 1048 – Brandon Howe 1031 – Brandon Belbin 1009
• Team High Single this week – Big Steel Box 890 – Proline Custom Clothing 888 – Springleaf Financial 885
• Team High 4 this week – Phat Bastards 3150 – DTP Car Audio 3145 – Proline Custom Clothing 3063