Kelowna-born Taylor Ruck won eight medals in swimming at the Commonwealth Games. -Image: Olivier Gehin

Record-tying eight medals for Ruck, two for Smith

Kelowna-born swimmers shine at Commonwealth Games in Australia

Taylor Ruck’s performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games was one for the ages.

The 17-year-old Kelowna-born swimmer tied a games record, winning eight medals in the pool on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The record-equalling podium finish came in the women’s 4 by 100 medley relay with winning a silver medal in a new Canadian record time.

Kelowna’s Kierra Smith, with her second medal of the games, along with Kylie Masse and Penny Oleksiak rounded out the Canadian foursome.

“I’m just so honoured to be able to win that many medals,” Ruck said. “This meet has been so much fun, and I’m so glad to finish it with these girls by my side.”

Ruck, who was born in Kelowna and grew up in Arizona, won one gold, five silver and two bronze medals in Australia. The gold came in the 200-metre freestyle, both a Commonwealth Games and Canadian record in the process.

Kierra Smith, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist in 2014, won two medals at the 2018 games, also earning silver Monday in the women’s 100 metre breaststroke.

Ruck won two bronze medals in relays at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Just Posted

Kelowna doesn’t like the increase in gas prices

You may notice a change at the pump today

Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Wu-Tang Clan will headline COG this summer in Kelowna

A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Record-tying eight medals for Ruck, two for Smith

Kelowna-born swimmers shine at Commonwealth Games in Australia

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Most Read