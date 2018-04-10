Record-tying eight medals for Ruck, two for Smith

Kelowna-born Taylor Ruck won eight medals in swimming at the Commonwealth Games. -Image: Olivier Gehin

Taylor Ruck’s performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games was one for the ages.

The 17-year-old Kelowna-born swimmer tied a games record, winning eight medals in the pool on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The record-equalling podium finish came in the women’s 4 by 100 medley relay with winning a silver medal in a new Canadian record time.

Kelowna’s Kierra Smith, with her second medal of the games, along with Kylie Masse and Penny Oleksiak rounded out the Canadian foursome.

“I’m just so honoured to be able to win that many medals,” Ruck said. “This meet has been so much fun, and I’m so glad to finish it with these girls by my side.”

Ruck, who was born in Kelowna and grew up in Arizona, won one gold, five silver and two bronze medals in Australia. The gold came in the 200-metre freestyle, both a Commonwealth Games and Canadian record in the process.

Kierra Smith, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist in 2014, won two medals at the 2018 games, also earning silver Monday in the women’s 100 metre breaststroke.

Ruck won two bronze medals in relays at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

