Sun Devils take mosquito tourney in Cranbrook

The COMBA Sun Devils went undefeated to capture the mosquito AAA tournament, -Image: Contributed

The COMBA Mosquito AAA Sun Devils tuned up for this weekend’s Valley of Champions in Kelowna by capturing the Cranbrook Summer Slugfest.

Opening up the tournament with arguably their toughest game, the Sun Devils defeated Lethbridge 12-9.

After a quick turnaround, the Kelowna squad then took care of Medicine Hat 20-2, thanks to a few solid innings and some aggressive baserunning.

Day 2 saw the Sun Devils start off with a 14-4 mercy of the host team from Cranbrook.

The Kelowna side then disposed of Trail 13-3 to earn a spot in the championship game.

In the final, against a hungry Cranbook team looking for redemption, the Sun Devils found themselves down early. But paced by solid defensive play, timely hitting and consistent pitching COMBA rallied back for a 10-5 victory.

The Sun Devils team is coached by Terrance Visser, assistant coaches are Dion Forgie, Dave Brodie and Rod Noakes.

Sun Devils players are Jerry Beaton, Kaitlyn Mallette, Aidan Marshall, Blake Cardey, Caleb Hartl, Everett Brodie, Hayden Forgie, Marcus Visser, Nathan Noakes, Nixon Wyatt, Riley Bydlowski and Sam Hager.

Next up is the Valley of Champions tournament this weekend, with the Sun Devils playing their games at Edith Gay Park.

