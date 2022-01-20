UBCO men’s volleyball welcomes 5 new recruits, including 3 KSS Owls

The five new members of the Heat are all looking to make an immediate impact next season

The UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team has added five recruits, including three current KSS Owls for the 2022 -23 campaign, the team announced on Thursday (Jan.20).

Seba Manuel, Hudson Farrell, Sam Jablonski provide the local flare from KSS while Ashton South comes from Airdrie, A.B. and Jonah Sutherns makes his way out west from Guelph, Ont.

Manuel is looked at as one of the top prospects in the province. The 6-5 outside hitter comes with an impressive resume that includes being a member of Team B.C. in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and winning multiple tournament MVP honours in 2021. He also brings super competitive nature to the team and feels UBCO provides the best fit for him.

“I want to be a part of a team that wants to win and has a plan to do so,” said Manuel. “I also know that since my goals align well with those of the coaches, I’ll be able to make a positive and early impact.”

Heat coach Brad Hudson is excited to have him as describes Manuel as “special talent not only because of his volleyball gifts, but because he has remained humble, kind, and driven towards personal excellence in all phases of his life.”

Hudson Farrell and Sam Jablonski are also joining the Heat from KSS. Farrell is a 6-6 middle blocker while Jablonski is a 6-5 outside hitter.

Manuel, Farrell and Jablonski helped led the Owls to an AAA provincial championship in 2021. During the tournament, Manuel sustained an injury and Farrell and Jablonski played a heavier role and exceeded as they were both named first-team all-stars.

“I want to keep growing as a volleyball player,” said Jablonski. “As a team, I want us to finish among the top teams in the division consistently.”

Ashton South of Airdrie, A.B. is an athletic 6-7 middle, while Ontario native Jonah Sutherns is the only libero of the class, standing at 6-2.

“Our Heat community is fully ready to embrace these young men and help them actualize their dreams and ambitions,” said coach Hudson. “Each possesses a unique skill set but completely aligns with our culture and mission. Their pursuit of personal excellence is ours, and ours is theirs. Together we will achieve something special.”

This season, the men’s team is currently sitting at 4-2 on the season.

