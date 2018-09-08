Vancouver Canucks take 8-2 victory over Winnipeg Jets in game one of 2018 Young Stars Classic

The teams will face off again Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

The Vancouver Canucks Young Stars dominated the Winnipeg Jets 8-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Sept. 7.

Game one of two for the teams during the 2018 Young Stars Classic, the Canucks scored seven goals on their first 21 shots. Adam Gaudette opened the scoring just 63 seconds into the first period, with Jonah Gadjovich, Elias Pettersson, and Petrus Palmu following with two goals each throughout the game.

The game came to 7-0 for the Canucks before Michael Spacek would put the Jets on the scoreboard. Jansen Harkins would score the Jets second and final goal of the game.

The two teams will face off again on Sept. 9 at the SOEC. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m.

