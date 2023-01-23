2023 home decor trends look to nature for inspiration

Looking to update and refresh your home decor this New Year? We checked in with Jenna Royce, Design Consultant at Scan Designs and sister store Muse & Merchant for her experts insight on trendy home furniture and popular colour schemes to brighten your space and make your home stand out in 2023.

Here’s what to watch for in home design trends this season!

1. Warm caramel tones and nature-inspired colour palettes help bring the outdoors, indoors in 2023

Brown leather is making a huge comeback this year, especially soft, warm caramel tones. With people appreciating comforting, nature-inspired colour palettes in general, calming river stone blues, greys and warm browns are expected to be very popular, Royce says.

Larsen Sectional from Scan Designs.

2. Live-edge furniture continues to be the No. 1 design choice for breathtaking, coastal-inspired statement pieces

Live edge pieces – and wooden furniture in general – are expected to be all the rage in 2023!

Live edge statement pieces have been growing in popularity everywhere for the past few years and are likely to be “on trend” for the foreseeable future, Royce says. They make a striking natural statement piece in any room of the house and really speak to our B.C. roots, making them a safe and worthwhile investment that is certain to stand out and catch everyone’s eye!

Live Edge Console Table from Muse & Merchant.

3. Form meets function with the return of the classic swivel chair this year!

Swivel bucket chairs are coming back and we are here for it! They’re cute, functional and come in such a wide variety of colours, patterns and styles that they’re easily integrated into any home’s decor.

Great for table or desk seating and for extra seating in the living room, these chairs have come in and out of fashion so many times that we could almost argue they’ve never really gone out of style at all!

Geneva Swivel Chair from Scan Designs.

Find these trendy items and more at Scan Designs and sister store Muse & Merchant. Make sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram or on their website for more affordable home decor solutions, coming sales and events!

Home decorHome FurnishingsRetail