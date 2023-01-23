Live Edge Console Table from Muse Merchant.

Live Edge Console Table from Muse Merchant.

2023 home decor trends look to nature for inspiration

Top 3 home decor trends to watch for this year!

Looking to update and refresh your home decor this New Year? We checked in with Jenna Royce, Design Consultant at Scan Designs and sister store Muse & Merchant for her experts insight on trendy home furniture and popular colour schemes to brighten your space and make your home stand out in 2023.

Here’s what to watch for in home design trends this season!

1. Warm caramel tones and nature-inspired colour palettes help bring the outdoors, indoors in 2023

Brown leather is making a huge comeback this year, especially soft, warm caramel tones. With people appreciating comforting, nature-inspired colour palettes in general, calming river stone blues, greys and warm browns are expected to be very popular, Royce says.

Larsen Sectional from Scan Designs.

Larsen Sectional from Scan Designs.

2. Live-edge furniture continues to be the No. 1 design choice for breathtaking, coastal-inspired statement pieces

Live edge pieces – and wooden furniture in general – are expected to be all the rage in 2023!

Live edge statement pieces have been growing in popularity everywhere for the past few years and are likely to be “on trend” for the foreseeable future, Royce says. They make a striking natural statement piece in any room of the house and really speak to our B.C. roots, making them a safe and worthwhile investment that is certain to stand out and catch everyone’s eye!

Live Edge Console Table from Muse & Merchant.

Live Edge Console Table from Muse & Merchant.

3. Form meets function with the return of the classic swivel chair this year!

Swivel bucket chairs are coming back and we are here for it! They’re cute, functional and come in such a wide variety of colours, patterns and styles that they’re easily integrated into any home’s decor.

Great for table or desk seating and for extra seating in the living room, these chairs have come in and out of fashion so many times that we could almost argue they’ve never really gone out of style at all!

Geneva Swivel Chair from Scan Designs.

Geneva Swivel Chair from Scan Designs.

Find these trendy items and more at Scan Designs and sister store Muse & Merchant. Make sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram or on their website for more affordable home decor solutions, coming sales and events!

Home decorHome FurnishingsRetail

Most Read

Previous story
Kelowna-based filmmaker Chelsea McEvoy reminisces on being a TELUS STORYHIVE content creator

Just Posted

A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)
Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Black wolf seen at Black Mountain Regional Park, Kelowna (Mike Walchuck/Photo)
‘It was a super cool experience’: Wolfpack spotted hanging out in Kelowna

Tumbleweed Gallery is partnering with Kevin Smith, owner of Kettle Valley Memorial, mounting an exhibition 'Seeds of Hope' of paintings by Kelowna artist Jolene Mackie at his funeral home starting Jan. 31. (Art by Jolene Mackie)
Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks