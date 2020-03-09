4 tips to choose the right flooring for your space

Garry, Patrice and son Taylor are ready to help at Impression Floors in Kelowna.

Kelowna family business has a solution for every flooring need

When it comes to choosing new flooring, the most important decision you have to make isn’t choosing a product, it’s choosing a store! The right selection and advice can make all the difference.

Patrice, Garry and their son Taylor have more than 25 years of industry experience and they love sharing their knowledge with customers at Impression Floors. They’ve carefully cultivated a network of quality suppliers so any choice you make will be a good one!

Here are four things to consider when choosing flooring for your home or business.

The Look: Think of your floors as an artist’s canvas: that big area can make a dramatic impact on your home or workspace. Are you hoping to make a statement or blend in? In addition to your personal style, think about the specifics your space: do you already have a lot of decorations? Maybe a neutral floor is the way to go. Does the room look tired and dull? Maybe a patterned carpet or rich-coloured hardwood is the refresh you need. The Use: How are you going to use the room? Is it a high-traffic area that needs to endure muddy boots and paw prints? Impression Floors has many great waterproof products that are easy to clean, including luxury vinyl. Want something a little softer that’s still durable? “We have an eco-friendly carpet made from recycled bottles,” Garry says. “You can use really strong cleaners on it and it’s not going to hurt the colour.” Don’t forget to consider maintenance as well — hardwood can be a lot of work, but for some the effort is worth it! Impression Floors also carries some low-lustre hardwoods that don’t need frequent refinishing. The Install: What’s in your space now? Is it concrete that will need a foam underlay to reduce noise and increase comfort? Will you be able to glue or nail directly into the subfloor? If you’re handy, choosing a flooring that’s easy to install on your own can mean big savings! “The Beaulieu Expedition flooring is really easy to work with,” Garry says. “If you’re handy you can install it yourself.” Don’t forget to consider building codes, especially if you’re in a Strata with extra guidelines. The Budget: There’s a floor for every budget, but choosing cheap now might mean premature replacements later. Talk to Patrice, Garry and Taylor to find a reliable product that works for you. You’ll also want to consider the square footage of your space. After all, $5 per square foot isn’t too painful when you’re tackling a bathroom, but for a large office it may be a different story!

