Career Fair

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Media’s Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event comes to the Okanagan

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadians hard. Some who may have had a flourishing career are out of work, or their job just isn’t meeting their standards anymore.

But just because the country is finding its way through the new normal doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities available.

If you took time to study or brush up on your skills during the lockdown or you’re just ready to make a change and feel revitalized, Black Press Media has you covered.

A virtual career and post-secondary education event is taking place in the Okanagan from March 1 to 5, 2021.

This virtual event will showcase an array of career and educational opportunities that just might be what you’re looking for.

Jennifer Wood, Back Press Media events coordinator, says attendees can expect a number of organizations participating at the event, which shows that there’s a flourishing job market in the Okanagan. The diversity of the employers is also one of the reasons a career event is needed, and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers.

“We really bring together so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” Wood says. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

  1. So much to explore: Discover more than 30 career and education possibilities at any one of 10 Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays. Attendees can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Okanagan College, Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy and more, plus businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Interior Health, Community Living, Work BC locations, Securiguard and so many more!
  2. So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institution has to offer.
  3. Building connections: Over the next decade, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. Black Press Media’s virtual career and post-secondary education event will connect job seekers with educational institutions and employers to ensure they will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.
  4. Employer resources: With those kinds of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – it will provide an opportunity to focus on potential job seekers and see how many people are searching for employment in their field. Plus through the event companies will have the ability to host throughout the entire Okanagan.
  5. The best part: It’s FREE to register! The Okanagan Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Okanagan Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

Lucky To Go plans to have its food delivery service operational within the next two weeks. (Lucky To Go)
Kelowna ride-share company ready to take on Skip The Dishes with low-fee food delivery

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering food delivery services with lower fees to restaurants

Coquihalla Summit on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)
Snowfall warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

A total of 10-15 centimetres of snow is anticipated on mountain passes throughout the day Sunday

Big White Ski Resort’s Village Centre seen via webcam on Feb. 7, 2021. (Big White)
Snow Report: Big White receives 16cm of fresh powder

Alpine base now sits at 224 centimetres

Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)
Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Canadian Power has agreed to purchase Okanagan Wind’s two local wind farms

(Kelowna Actors Studio)
Kelowna Actors Studio offering private, catered movie nights

For a minimum of $150, you pick the movie and they supply the wine

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Jason Hewlett and Peter Renn are founding members of the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and experienced paranormal investigators. (Contributed)
Searching for Sasquatch and things that go bump in the night in the Southern Interior

Kamloops-based paranormal investigator Jason Hewlett shares stories from the field

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
House fire contained in secondary suite in Revelstoke

Counter top appliance identified as cause of the fire

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Bumwrap on Main St. was victim of a smash and grab on Thursday, Feb. 4.
WATCH: Brazen smash and grab in downtown Penticton caught on camera

Luckily, the tenant upstairs scared the thief off at Bumwrap clothing store

Most Read