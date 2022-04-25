5 signs it’s may be time to update your HVAC system

It’s recommended that HVAC systems be replaced every 10 to 15 years, so if your system is approaching that age, keep an eye major components that can start to deteriorate – a sign it may be time to consider an upgrade.

HVAC systems are among the biggest investments we make for our homes, so we all want to get the most out of them as possible, both in their efficiency and longevity.

However, no matter how well you treat your system and how rigorous your maintenance, at some point, your system will have to be replaced. Here are a few ways to know it may be time to update your HVAC system:

The system is more than 10 to 15 years old – It’s recommended that HVAC systems are replaced every 10 to 15 years, so if your system is approaching that age, keep an eye on the major components that will start to deteriorate. It’s also important to remember that older air conditioning units sometimes use R-22, a refrigerant that is harmful to the environment and is now banned in Canada. Expensive repair costs – It’s simple math: If repairing your current system is going to cost you more than half of the cost of a new one, the smart money will have you investing in a new system. Remember that proper maintenance will definitely increase your HVAC system’s lifespan. Increased energy bills – Be particularly mindful of this during the hotter and colder months. With seasonal variation to your energy costs, higher bills during the same month of different years should send up a red flag. Over time, as the system gets older, it loses efficiency. Choosing to upgrade your system could reduce your energy bill by almost 20 per cent. Temperatures aren’t comfortable at home – Typically, older systems have a difficult time maintaining consistent temperatures. This could be caused by factors such as a broken thermostat, clogged filters or a damaged motor. In this case, it’s important to contact a company you trust to take a look and advise on the best solution for your home. Different smell – If you’re noticing mould, mildew, dust or unusual humidity levels, it could be a sign of a dirty filter or damaged unit that should be looked at promptly.

