The bright and spacious open concept layouts at Orchard Walk in West Kelowna provide you with room to move, no matter what the size of your family.

5 suite reasons to love your new West Kelowna rental

From stunning views to dog-washing facilities, Orchard Walk has a lot to offer renters

Looking for a change of scenery?

If you relish living away from the busyness of the city, but close to amenities and services, West Kelowna has a new option, with views of Okanagan Lake on one side and the mountains on the other.

And if living with a four-legged friend is a must-have – a situation not easy to find in Kelowna rental properties – it’s time to look into Orchard Walk.

With the first building nearing completion at 3651 Elliott Rd, discover contemporary-styled suites in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations – 68 units in all, with rents starting at $1,395 a month. On top of the inspiring views from many suites, you’ll enjoy quality interior finishings, says Deanna Kushner with WestUrban Property Management.

“In all the units, you’ll find granite countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as durable laminate flooring, stackable laundry equipment and high-quality Moen taps and fixtures,” Kushner says, listing off just some of the features. You’ll also have access to rooftop patios, dog- and car-washing stations and bookable amenity rooms.

Here’s 5 other reasons to check out Orchard Walk:

  • You’re close to everything – Location is important and here in the Westbank neighbourhood, you’re a short walk from shopping, restaurants, cafés and transit stops, as well as Westbank Town Centre Park. Heading for a swim at the nearby Aquatic Centre? It’s just 15 minutes to walk and seven minutes to cycle. And if you’re driving to Kelowna or Penticton, Highway 97 is easily accessible nearby.
  • Move-in telecomms bonusWestUrban is offering tenants who sign up with Telus on a two-year TV and home phone plan a special offer: your first year’s charges will be covered!
  • Save your visitors cash on accommodation – When family comes to stay, will you have room or will they stay in a local hotel? For convenience, a pair of overnight visitor rooms is available on a first-come first served basis.
  • Keep your transportation out of the weather – For cyclists, there’s room under the building to store your bike, a handy feature that leaves more room in your suite, while for vehicles, choose from underground or surface parking, for an additional fee.
  • More suites to come – The second building, with 72 units, is due for completion in mid-spring and applications will open soon. Among its specific amenities are an in-house gym and a third guest suite.

Discover Orchard Walk at westurban.ca/rental-apartment-listings and search for West Kelowna, or email info@westurban.ca.

You’ll find handy walk-in closets and ensuites in some of the units at Orchard Walk in West Kelowna.

