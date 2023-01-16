A day in the life of a senior at Orchard Gardens seniors’ community in Kelowna

The recreational activities, friendly employees, new friends and security are all popular features for residents at Kelowna’s Orchard Park seniors’ community.

After spending years living with your family or on your own, you might be looking into an independent living community in Kelowna. You may even be trying to imagine what life would be like if you did move to Orchard Gardens.

Here is what you can expect from independent seniors’ living at Orchard Gardens in Kelowna:

Participating in recreational activities during the day

There’s never a dull moment here at Orchard Gardens. Our experienced recreational coordinators have a month’s worth of activities for you to participate in. Everything from mental and cognitive activities such as puzzles and card games, to active, physical games you can participate in to keep you fit while you have fun.

Enjoying hand-crafted meals

A great advantage of Orchard Gardens is that you don’t have to worry about cooking your own food. Although your spacious suite may have either a kitchenette or full kitchen, you can take a break from cooking and enjoy meals prepared fresh daily by our chef and knowledgeable culinary team. The homestyle meals are nutritious and can even be modified to meet specific dietary requirements.

Orchard Gardens offers a safe, comfortable and inviting home – without all the chores!

Socializing with other senior residents

If you’re hesitant about making new friends here at Orchard Gardens, you can rest assured as everyone here will welcome you with open arms. Whether it’s while participating in group activities or even just having a meal in the dining room, you’re bound to find some relatable topics to talk about. Who knows, you may even find a best friend here within the halls of this Orchard Gardens Seniors Community.

