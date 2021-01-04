Ericka Brown, Stenberg grad, now works as a Registered Pharmacy Technician at a hospital in her home community.

A mom’s guide to going back to college

Pharmacy Technician Distance Diploma offered flexible learning option

From pushing a career to the back burner to giving up precious “me-time”, being a mom demands extraordinary multi-tasking. Ericka Brown, a mom-of-two and Registered Pharmacy Technician, has mastered this constant juggling act.

This former veterinary technician had happily quit her job to care for her daughters. As the years progressed, Ericka felt something was missing. She wanted to jump back into the professional world but going back to her old job was no longer appealing. “I wanted to get into human medicine. I reconnected with an old friend who worked as a Pharmacy Technician at BC Cancer and her job sounded very similar to what I did as a vet tech.”

A light bulb went off in Ericka’s head and she started researching into how she could become a Pharmacy Technician

Back to college

Ericka’s friend had recommended Stenberg College’s Pharmacy Technician Distance Diploma program. Stenberg’s program allows students to learn theory online and complete practicum placements in their home community. This fit in Ericka’s busy lifestyle. “Attending a regular program wasn’t feasible as I had two little kids. They are in many extracurricular activities, and we don’t want to pull them out of those. Stenberg’s 10-month, accredited Pharmacy Technician program gave me a lot more flexibility,” Ericka shared.

Juggling her studies and being a mom, pushed Ericka to come up with innovative study tactics. “I was studying whenever and wherever I could. I had flashcards in my car, so I could review while waiting to pick up my daughters. I had medication names recorded on my phone. I’d listen to them on speaker while driving and sometimes, my kids would start repeating the names,” Ericka laughed.

Ericka excelled as a student. She enjoyed the theory, but it wasn’t until she started the in-person labs that Ericka had her “I love this!” moment. “It was during our compounding labs that I realized I was on the right track.”

Finding Passion

Ericka graduated from the program with a 98 per cent grade point average and is now working as a Registered Pharmacy Technician in the chemotherapy ward at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Her success as a Pharmacy Technician is driven by her passion for making a difference in people’s lives. “This is very personal to me. I have lost two aunts to cancer and watched a third battle it twice.”

“I know that I’m not the type of person who can work bedside as a nurse.” By becoming a Pharmacy Technician, Ericka would still be able to help “without being in the same room as the patient.”

Feeling inspired? Visit Stenberg’s website to learn more about their Pharmacy Technician Distance Diploma program.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Previous story
Sit up straight: Yes, mom was right about this one!

Just Posted

Kelowna-based charity Thrive Kids Canada will be opening up 35 child care spaces in West Kelowna. (Thrive Kids Canada)
35 after-school child care spaces coming to West Kelowna

The spaces open on Monday, Jan. 4

Artistic rendering from the corner of Clement Avenue and St. Paul Street. (Contributed)
Kelowna council to consider final approval for new downtown hotel

The five-storey, 88-unit hotel is proposed to be built down the street from the RCMP precinct

Liam Remple of the Vernon Christian School Royals (12) has been named the No. 1 Grade 12 high school boys volleyball player in B.C. in a poll of the top 15 graduating players conducted by the website varsityletters.ca. Three of Remple’s teammates from the two-time reigning B.C. A champion Royals also made the list. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan volleyball players score high ratings

Ten athletes - including four from Vernon Christian School - among B.C.’s best 30 high school players

COSAR responded to 81 emergencies in 2020; more than the usual average of 60 a year. (Contributed)
Busiest year on record for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The team responded to 81 emergencies in 2020; more than the usual 60

New Year’s Fireworks for 2020 as seen from the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Brennan Phillips - Western News
Poll: What is your New Year’s Resolution?

It’s that time of year again to make promises to improve yourself

A Kelowna resident donated a boardgame set in the city to the Capital News. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-themed board game lands in Capital News office

Local resident Perry Gurniak found the board game at a thrift store

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
B.C. restricts pipeline, dam restarts due to COVID-19 risk

Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, Rio Tinto, Site C slowed for holidays

Salmon Arm resident wakes up to find thief standing in living room at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP nab break-and-enter suspect after chase from living room

Locking doors recommended after thief targets vehicles, houses

Kerrilynn Milton is the former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association. She is going to trial on charges of fraud. (File photo)
Penticton fraud trial won’t be heard until July 2021

Former DPA head Kerrilynn Milton is charged with fraud over $5,000

Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1.
GoFundMe set up for Osoyoos family whose son died in house fire

The page identifies the victim as Jasper Brian Braga, his father is still in intensive care

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dodie "Ruth" Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died in Salmon Arm hospital questions access to isolated patients

Dodie Anderson was suffering the effects of COVID-19 and a serious fall when she passed away Dec. 14

Most Read