A Totally Different Kind of Wine Club Experience!

On Sept. 1, 2021, the 40-year-old Okanagan Wine Festivals Society launched an innovative, varietal-specific wine club for BC wine lovers.

The WINETHUSIAST Club offers a new way to connect to your favourite wineries and winemakers with wine shipments and through a range of virtual and in-person experiences – like their long-standing seasonal Wine Festivals, pop-up wine tastings and VIP tasting events.

The club is designed for those who want to improve their knowledge of BC wine – with the option of growing their wine collection from many different wineries at the same time. “I wanted to create a unique opportunity for wineries to connect directly with wine-loving consumers,” said OWFS General Manager, Elan Morris. “What makes our wine club different is that WINETHUSIASTs will be able to view Varietal of the Month videos and learn about the wines included in the monthly wine packs prior to purchasing shipments.”

Morris continued, “These wine shipments will include a curated selection from 6 to 12 wineries at a time. So, for those who just can’t get enough of their favourite varietal and want to learn the differences brand to brand, this club is for them.”

WINETHUSIAST Club members will be able to:

learn from BC winemakers through educational “Varietal of the Month” videos that speak to what makes their wines unique and extraordinary

purchase optional monthly, varietal-specific wine shipments to their door

receive discounts to OWFS Signature Events

register to attend complimentary pre-event VIP wine tastings

access discounts and giveaways from Okanagan Valley businesses

learn about BC wine through Spotlight!, a curated collection of wine-related content including articles, podcasts, and videos

receive priority access and discount pricing to OWFS pop-up wine tasting events (beginning November 2021)

cook their way through the Okanagan with featured Chef Recipes & Wine Pairing

Visit winethusiastclub.com to learn more and to join the club!

COMMITTED TO BC WINERIES AND COMMUNITIES

Presented by Valley First, OWFS is a membership-based society that exists to directly connect consumers with their members, tourism partners, and Okanagan Valley communities via festivals, events, trade tastings, wine competitions, and the WINETHUSIAST Club. In 2019, they connected over 11,000 consumers to their members, sponsors, and Okanagan Valley communities.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society is one of the largest not-for-profit wine industry festival and marketing organizations in Canada. They bring wine lovers and wine producers together to celebrate the timeless craft of winemaking.

To learn more about OWFS, visit thewinefestivals.com.

Follow OWFS at @okwinefests on Instagram and Facebook.

