Allow your body to relax and restore – protect, promote and maintain optimal health with preventive care

Dr. Martin Stevenson is an experienced massage therapist specializing in pain relief and relaxation massage, with over 25 years of experience.

Preventive relaxation therapy to boost your health and wellness?

“Preventive medicine, through a variety of therapies, can help you with the process of pain removal and allows you to become the best version of yourself,” explains Martin Stevenson, an experienced massage therapist with Divine Massage Therapy.

Preventive treatment:

Treatments and massages offered at Divine Massage Therapy are designed to treat individuals with accumulated body stress and physical pain.

Why use the SOQI Massage and Infrared Sauna Bed

The SOQI Bed enables you to “manage” your wellness as well as the other aspects of your life. It promotes circulation, energy, and relief from muscle aches. It is Far Infrared Therapy, otherwise known as heat therapy or light therapy, which deliver the essential elements needed to achieve great health and wellness. SOQI translates to mean “So – Solar and Qi – Life Energy or Chi.”

“By undergoing preventive treatment, you avoid having to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole,” Stevenson explains.

A combination of certified medical devices is used to promote circulation and balance in all the life systems of the body, increasing the health benefits of relaxation massage and deep tissue relief.

Specific Onsen Therapy Techniques, for example, can be effective in addressing physical pain. By focusing on methods that assess and correct structural and functional deviations, it can provide patients with long-term relief.

Treatments and massages are specialized for individuals with accumulated body stress and physical pain and a combination of certified medical devices are used in treatment.

Other potential treatments used to help your body achieve a deep healing mode includes:

Far Infrared Sauna Technology, which uses light to create heat

Chi-Lymphatic Massage, which detoxes the body through the skin, taking the stress off the liver The Chi Machine promotes circulation and temporarily relieves minor muscle aches through its unique Chi Massage.

Hydrogen Therapy restores, repairs, and balances the living cells of your body

Molecular hydrogen concentrated in water provides selective antioxidant properties

All devices work synergistically to create a healthier, more effective tool for improving therapeutic health benefits.

How does it work?

By reducing stress and promoting circulation in the body it can allow us to become more efficient – offering clarity, focus, and balance in our lives.

Improved circulation helps blood and oxygen flow throughout your body, allowing your heart, lungs, and muscles to function properly. It also promotes the circulation of white blood cells in your immune system, which can help avoid potential sicknesses and diseases, by delivering them around the body as needed.

Everyone is responsible for their own health and wellness and during stressful times like now, it’s especially important to do your part to protect your body!

To learn more, call, or text 250-870-3664.

HealthHealth and wellness