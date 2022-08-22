Apartment rental options for seniors

More and more seniors are choosing to make the move to Orchard Park seniors’ communities because it just makes sense!

By Andrew Trinder, Director, Senior Living, VRS Communities, Orchard Gardens (Kelowna)

There’s no doubt that, over the past few years, businesses have had to make a lot of unexpected pivots due to Covid.

One pivot for VRS Seniors communities is the increased affordability of living in a seniors’ community.

Because of escalating costs for food, gas, goods and utilities, as well as the critical lack of available market rentals, our seniors communities have become a more affordable alternative to living independently.

More and more seniors are choosing to make the move to our seniors communities because it just makes sense!

This is especially the case in the hot rental market of Kelowna.

Orchard Gardens in Kelowna, owned and operated by VRS seniors communities, still has suites available for those looking for a rental. And when you consider that rent includes – daily lunch and dinner, weekly housekeeping, utilities, taxes, access to a community, social opportunities and a host of activities, a retirement community is a great option.

And you don’t even have to be retired to make the move! Learn more about joining one of our seniors communities today.

Visit orchardgardens.cafor more information on independent, affordable seniors living.

