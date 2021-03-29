This year, Construction Month offers an important chance for all British Columbians to recognize the contributions of the people in the industry.

This year, Construction Month offers an important chance for all British Columbians to recognize the contributions of the people in the industry.

April is Construction Month in BC

Let’s thank the skilled tradespeople who helped keep our economy going during COVID-19

If you work in BC’s construction industry, we have one word for you: THANKS.

Amidst the challenges that we all faced as COVID-19 took hold and our lives changed, the construction industry was called on by the Province to step up as an essential service. From the first days of the pandemic, BC’s skilled tradespeople were called on to keep coming to work and to keep building.

And they did it.

Employers and safety officers worked overtime to establish new site protocols, build sanitation stations, stagger shifts, extend schedules, control traffic flow, and figure out the hundreds of small details that would keep workers on sites safe.

And they did it.

Overall there have been relatively few cases of COVID-19 in the construction industry. Job sites operated safely, large projects followed strict safety protocols, and employers collaborated to share best practices as they learned them. Workers took care of themselves and each other.

It wasn’t easy, and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.

This year, Construction Month offers an important chance for all British Columbians to recognize the contributions of the people in this industry. At any given moment, more than $100BN in construction projects are underway in BC, with more than 200,000 people hard at work across every single community in every region of the province.

COVID-19 is not over yet but there is hope on the horizon now. Plans are forming for economic recovery, and once again, the construction industry has a major role to play in the success of those plans. Infrastructure investment is crucial to building back the economy, and skilled tradespeople will be relied upon again, this time to help make sure BC comes back strong.

And they’ll do it. Because that’s how they roll.

The BC Construction Association (BCCA) and our Construction Month sponsors are here to help. We’re behind the scenes pushing to make sure contractors get paid on time for the work they do, to ensure that procurement processes are up to standards, and that the culture on site is one that supports everyone to work to the best of their ability without hazing, bullying or harassment.

This Construction Month, the BCCA along with its Regional Construction Associations, LNG Canada, and the rest of our sponsors hope you’ll take a moment to recognize the contributions of BC’s construction industry with a shout-out to anyone you know that plays a part in it.

A little thank you goes a long way, especially these days.

Learn more at www.constructionmonth.ca

CareersConstruction

Previous story
Nutrition education workshops for BC teachers encourage healthy eating

Just Posted

Amanpreet Bal. (Kelowna RCMP)
More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court last March

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man who reportedly approached children on Forest Edge Road identified

The man is not involved in other recent reports of child luring in the city

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed within the City of Kelowna. (Pixabay)
Kelowna fire crews douse grass fire

The department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed in the city

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna fire crews respond to early morning balcony fire

The fire has been deemed accidental

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a massive cargo ship, named the Ever Given, rear, sits grounded Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Ever Given, the Suez-blocking boat, is huge. Here’s what it’d look like beside Kelowna landmarks

Ever Given was finally “re-floated” on Sunday evening

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

It was a windy day in Penticton, but for many kiteboarders and windsurfers, it was pure heaven on Skaha Lake Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Sandy Steck SSteck Photography)
Kiteboarders catch major air in Penticton during Sunday’s windstorm

Kiteboarders and windsurfers took to Skaha Lake in droves Sunday

Around 150 people came out to rally against Asian racism at a protest at Gyro Park on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
‘No more hate and hurt’ was the message at Penticton rally against Asian racism

Around 150 people came out to denounce the uptick of violence and hate against Asians

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
North Okanagan owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Accent Chocolates has been busy making hand-painted Easter eggs

Most Read