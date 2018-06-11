Axe Monkeys in action – the popular sport is attracting people of all ages.

Because haven’t you always wanted to throw an axe?

Your best Father’s Day gift – or team-building event, birthday or night out with friends – is here

Samantha Viger had never thrown an axe in her life until she stepped into the lane at Kelowna’s Axe Monkeys.

Within a few throws, she had a handle on the technique; a few throws later, she could feel she was getting a bit of a workout, but more than that, she was having a lot of fun.

“I was surprised at how fun it was and I liked that you got a little workout,” says Viger, who recently joined the Axe Monkeys team as general manager of the the growing company’s flagship location.

After relocating from her hometown of Montreal, she’s thrilled to combine her experience in sales and management, human resources and as a personal trainer into one perfect job.

“It was the right next step in my professional career and it’s a good time – it’s really refreshing,” Viger says.

So, what do you need to know to channel your inner lumberjack?

Unlike some facilities, Axe Monkeys use real wood logs. “It’s the most authentic experience you can have,” says Viger, whose crew of eight certified axe trainers can also show guests how to wield spears and knives. “Each item is very different, but they’re all fun to try.”

Safety first: Participants must be at least seven years old to participate, and can choose from axes of different sizes and weights. “We’ve had mothers and sons, date nights, kids and older people.

“I think it’s really unique and there’s some physicality to it, but’s not actually as hard as people think,” Viger says.

Walk-ins and group events are welcome: Axe Monkeys welcomes groups of all sizes – everything from birthdays and corporate events to team-building sessions and bachelor/ette or divorce parties. It also makes for a unique gift – we’re looking at you, Father’s Day!

A league of their own: Darts have nothing on this, but the principle is similar – Viger plans to start a league that features some of the many games Axe Monkeys organizes for groups, such as basketball’s Around the World. “The games are a great way to make it more of a challenge and to measure your progress,” Viger says.

Axes on the move: Mobile axe throwing? Book their mobile, two-alley unit and they’ll bring axe throwing to you! “We can help host your event or party with extra AXE-citement!”

To learn more, or to book your axe-throwing adventure, call 778-293-6665, visit axemonkeys.com/kelowna or stop by at 8-3190 Sexsmith Rd. Enjoy free transportation to and from Axe Monkeys from any hotel in Kelowna with Let’s Go Transportation!

 

From birthdays to bachelor/ette parties, groups have a lot of fun at Axe Monkeys.

Yes, axe throwing can come to you!

