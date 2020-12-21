Budgeting can be hard, here’s how to make it easier!

An experienced team of financial experts is here to help you manage your money

You work hard for your money, so you deserve to make the most of it!

A budget lets you do the things you want with your money; a spending plan can ensure you have enough in the bank to do the things you want, and regain control over your finances.

“A budget helps you prepare for those unexpected expenses, and with life throwing some pretty big curve balls our way the importance is crucial,” notes Erin Durber, the Assistant Branch Manager at Valley First’s Vintage Hill location.

Where to start:

“The first thing we need to know is how much do you make – what does your after-tax income look like? This will let us know what funds we can look at for your budget,” Durber says.

After you determine your earnings, it’s important to establish your goals. Ask yourself: ‘What’s most important to you right now?’

Goals should be realistic, and an appointment with an experienced advisor at Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, can help you determine what you want to accomplish and how to get there. With an expert wealth team on their side, and experienced advisors with access to a full collection of resources and information at their fingertips, they’ll make sure your goals are attainable, achievable, and reflect the stage of life you’re in.

Your goals will be different in every stage of life. Someone in their early 20s may be saving for school, or working to get their foot in the door and establish a career. Later in life you may have the career on track, but you’re saving for a house and hoping to start a family. Closer to retirement? A whole new set of financial goals takes over!

No two lives are exactly the same, and by taking the time to understand each client’s needs, Valley First advisors can provide a unique, tailored approach.

Another great resource? Members can access the Budget Calculator on Canada.ca at any time, to start making sense of their finances.

What might budgeting look like for you?

“It could start with putting away a portion of your paycheque. A budget doesn’t need to be something that puts a weight on your shoulders and stops you from spending money completely. It just helps you become more aware of where your money is going – and this is something everybody should know!” Durber says.

“We’re all here for you. Even in your darkest times when you don’t think anything can get better, it’s always worth a conversation. While it may not be better right away, we will get you where you want to be. We’re here to help and however we can, we’re happy to,” she says.

Visit Valley First online to learn more, or book your consultation with a stellar advisor!