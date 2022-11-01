Clutch Charger Reviews – Legit Phone Charging Device or Cheap Power Charger?

Are you searching for a portable charger that is easy to carry and fits in your backpack? You have come to the right article. Although there are several thin cable chargers, they do not guarantee good battery performance. Likewise, you cannot rely on cheap companies since their gadgets may damage your device.

This article demonstrates the thin portable charger from its significant features to the battery pack. Hence, you no longer need to worry about your phone battery dying because you will have a power bank in your pocket. So, sit back and get ready to explore this clutch charger and how you can make the most of it.

Overview of The Portable Charger

The makers have designed the Clutch charger to maximize charging and minimize weight. Think of it as a small cardboard piece when stacking your credit cards. That makes it a super thin charger you can take anywhere with you. It makes the best buddy for those who love traveling.

It comes with a built-in cable that enrolls within the metal casing, and you can use it while pulling when needed. Moreover, it comes with a slim charging cable and features indicator lights to inform you about the charging status. Also, you do not need to purchase any extra wires or extensions to get longer wires since this clutch charger does that for you.

It comes with two options for cables, one with the lightning connector and the other for USB-C. Both have characteristics, but the lightning cable is somewhat limited to a few devices. So, you no longer need to stay attached to the side wall to keep your phone battery charger when you have a more convenient device in your wallet.

In addition, this clutch charger makes your daily life more efficient through the convenience it offers of its lightweight and performance. Like other power banks and charging cables, it is affordable and comes in several colors, from light pink tones to dark black. Moreover, you can also purchase it at a discounted price from its official website. You can find more information regarding that below.

Main Features

If you are impatient and skipped this section to find out what is so special about this charger, let us give you the crux. The clutch charger, as the name implies, is a tiny, portable emergency battery charging device that can replace a power bank.

Starting with the portable design, we all have experienced annoying situations when our phones run out of battery. Thus, instead of borrowing charging cables from strangers, you would now have one in your wallet.

Unlike power banks, it only takes half the time to recharge and works for a week. In addition, you do not have to stress about carrying tangled cables with you in your purse since it has everything you require to make that urgent call.

Moreover, this portable battery charger has a long attached cable that is easy to fold and wraps inside the case. Much like a measuring tape, but you can think of it as a slimmer and lighter gadget.

The charger works for both Android and Apple mobile phones. However, for Android devices, you can use it with any device having a USB-C connector. However, if you own one of the older versions of the iPhone or iPad, like before the fifth model, you might need to look for an alternative.

Performance and Usage

Some of you may be worried about the performance after reading about portability and sleek design. However, this is not the case. The clutch charger makes no compromise on its powerful battery performance and has around 3000mAh battery power. However, give it enough time to show you the desired results.

If you flip it once or twice, you will notice a small transparent button. It is so tiny that it almost resembles a dot. However, it is a lightning indicator for charging. So, when you turn on the device, you will observe the light brighten up.

Moreover, if you look adjacent, you will find more indicators. There will be almost four of them, each representing the amount of charge you reach. For instance, your device is 25% charged and needs 75% more. Thus, you will see the first dot brightened while the next three to it would be dull.

However, since the device is easy to carry and fits anywhere, try not to store it in humid or wet areas. Also, the charger has a metal case covering; thus, it needs protection from extreme temperatures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

There may be a few people wondering several questions about the clutch charger. Thus, we composed a FAQ section to answer the most commonly asked ones. From what material it is made of to the charging time, we have responded to everything in detail. Read below:

What is inside the clutch charger?

You may be thinking about the thinness of the charger and wondering what is inside it. Like other charging devices and power banks, it contains a coiled cord. However, it is not a rigid cable and can easily extend to several inches. So, you can easily plug it in for a while on the couch or call someone while you walk.

In addition, this cable is flexible enough that it does not break easily, and thus, it makes it easier to carry around. Also, the outer covering of the charger is made up of a metallic surface. However, it is so light in weight that it feels like you are holding stacked credit cards made of plastic material. Nevertheless, the metal case makes it highly durable.

How long does the clutch charger charge for?

The Clutch charger holds a battery pack attached to a micro USB cable at one end. The device is so slim that it contains a cord wrapped inside it. The charging capacity depends on the device you attach it to for an emergency battery. However, it can easily last for weeks before discharging and charges for 3-4 hours on average.

Where can you buy the clutch charger?

After going through the above features, we hope you have decided on the purchase. Even if you were not willing to buy one before, we are sure that you must have changed your mind if not you should think twice.

So, to get an all-in-one convenient micro USB charging port, lightning connector, and a metal casing, visit here. This link leads you to the official website of the clutch charger. Here, you can decide the color of your choice and the device you want it for. So, what are you waiting for? Place an order now!

Conclusion

Are you constantly worried about your mobile phone going off due to low battery? Fret no more because we have the key to resolving your worries. Clutch chargers are a perfect way to charge your phone whenever you are on the run. Moreover, they are so tiny and lightweight that you can fit them anywhere.

Thus, before purchasing a clutch charger for yourself or a loved one, go through this article to find its features. Once you understand its durability and protection, we guarantee you will place an order immediately. So, say goodbye to a dead mobile battery since your solution is in your pocket.